Contestants sought for Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition

NISSWA — Registration is open for the 51st annual Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition and 32nd annual Little Miss Nisswa Program.

This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.

To be eligible for the Miss Nisswa pageant, girls must be in 11th or 12th grade or homeschool equivalent, live within a 10-mile radius of the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, have gone to Nisswa Elementary School in any grade or currently attend Brainerd High School.

The five areas of competition are essay, talent, on-stage question, evening gown and personal interview.

Scholarships, prizes and cash awards totaling more than $6,000 will be awarded to Miss Nisswa, Miss Nisswa First Princess and Miss Nisswa Second Princess.

Registration is due by Feb 1. Rehearsals start Feb. 5.

This year, the contestants can ride on the float for the Nisswa Winter Jubilee parade Feb. 18.

These girls will go on to represent Nisswa at various events throughout their year of service.

The Little Miss program registrations are open now until Feb. 1. To be eligible for this program, the girl must be in second grade at Nisswa Elementary school or home-school equivalent living in the Nisswa Elementary School district.

Second grade girls will have their names randomly selected to be one of three Little Miss Nisswa representatives.

For more information or a registration form, email nisswayouthscholarshiporg@gmail.com or message the organization’s Facebook page, “Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization.”