Contest winners announced in Pine River We Are Water contest

PINE RIVER — A cavalcade of water-related events, activities, stories and photos made the We Are Water MN exhibit a rich experience for all who attended.

Among those attending were nearly 700 schoolchildren from Pine River-Backus, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake who made field trips to the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus, home of Happy Dancing Turtle, in Pine River to see the exhibit, participate in water-related activities and learn about the challenges faced in keeping water clean.

William Kronstedt's water recreation photo won second place in the We Are Water MN photo contest in Pine River on June 19, 2023. Contributed / William Kronstedt

Over 70 photos of water in Minnesota were submitted for the We Are Water MN photo contest. Fifteen finalists, chosen by Pineandlakes Echo Journal staff, were displayed for people’s choice voting during the exhibit. The three photos that received the most votes were:



Don Gabrielson: water reflection. William Kronstedt: water recreation. Rebecca Peterson: water in winter.

Visitors to the We Are Water MN exhibit learned about water issues statewide and in their community. They also read/heard local stories about the meaning and experiences of water in Minnesota and had the opportunity to add their own stories.

“Combining learning and sharing in this way strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water and increases participation in water stewardship activities,” Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson said in a news release. “We were also glad to host guest speakers including Carrie Jennings, geologist with Freshwater, as well as journalist and National Geographic Explorer Erica Gies at special events.”

A free well-water testing event screened for nitrates and on several dates a water bar offered a place for conversations about drinking water.

Rebecca Peterson's water in winter photo won third place in the We Are Water MN photo contest in Pine River on June 19, 2023. Contributed / Rebecca Peterson

The top vote-getter from the Pineandlakes Echo Journal team (who selected all the finalists) was Jennifer Quam's animals in water.

Jennifer Quam's animals in water photo was selected by the PineandLakes Echo Journal for special recognition for the June 19, 2023, We Are Water MN photo contest. Contributed / Jennifer Quam

Since We Are Water MN began touring in 2016, more than 2,300 stories about water have been collected. More than 400 high-quality audio stories are available via the project’s Story Map, available at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/c47460f6a39f4cdf9058ce75caabbb30 .

We Are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With headquarters in Pine River, as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Visit happydancingturtle.org to learn mores about how you can help protect water in our community and join the conversation around clean water.