Construction underway on Crow Wing County Road 115 around Round Lake

Road work begins May 3.

CR115 round lake.jpg
County Road 115, north of Brainerd, circling Round Lake will be under construction beginning May 3, 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — Improvements to Crow Wing County Road 115 around Round Lake north of Brainerd are underway and the road is closed to through traffic.

A detour is in place.

The county entered into a contract with Borden Excavating to reconstruct County Road 115. Operations began near the public boat landing on Ojibwa Road and will proceed east.

The project consists of storm sewer, curb and gutter, and roadway reconstruction.

Utility relocations have been ongoing this spring.

The work zone locations will be impassable during the day. Each night the contractor will leave the road passable for local traffic.

The overall schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors. Use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

The county will post construction updates on Facebook, Twitter and the highway department website at https://www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

CR 115 road construction updates are available by text, phone or email. Sign up for Crow Wing County alerts at www.crowing.gov/.

After signing up, follow these three steps:

  1. Click "Community Events."
  2. Click "Crow Wing County."
  3. Click "CR 115 Road Construction Updates."

Additional information is available through the county’s website or by calling the county highway department at 218-824-1110.

