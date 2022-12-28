99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community blood drive set to help avoid winter blood shortages

Donation opportunity offered Jan. 4 in Hackensack

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 28, 2022 04:01 PM
HACKENSACK — It might look like a winter wonderland at times, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.

Hackensack area residents are gearing up for a community blood drive to help prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.

“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold weather and storms often keep people from donating blood,” Rob Miller, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, said in a news release. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages,”

To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply locally, the Hackensack Lions and Faith in Action scheduled a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.

“For those who are out and about and the winter weather hasn’t dampened their routine, we invite them to stop by the blood drive to donate blood,” Miller said.

Appointments may be scheduled through the Faith in Action Office at 218-675-5435.

Vitalant provides a free cholesterol screening with each donation. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian found at www.vitalant.org .

To help speed up the process, donors can complete their health history the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org/health .

