Community angels show support for Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers

HACKENSACK — During this holiday season, donors are invited to be “community angels” supporting Faith in Action for Cass County’s volunteer services to people in need with an ornament on their Angel Tree.

Donations made to Faith in Action during the holiday season can be dedicated “in honor of” or “in memory of” someone. These dedications are written on special angel ornaments that decorate a tree in the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers work provide neighborly help to people of all ages nearly every day.

To date in 2022, 96 volunteers have served 321 people throughout Cass County, primarily older adults and families in need. These volunteers provided 2,000 rides, including critical rides to dialysis three times a week.

They delivered over 4,000 home meals to rural areas and spent over 850 hours building ramps and helping with chores and home modifications to help people stay in their homes and communities.

Faith in Action invites area residents to recommend neighbors or family members in need this holiday season. Faith in Action also welcomes new volunteers. Information and arrangements can be made at 218-675-5435 or by email at cassfia@uslink.net. Stories of neighbors helping neighbors may be found at www.faithinactioncass.com.

Faith in Action volunteers serve the community by providing friendly visits, telephone reassurance, caregiver respite, meal delivery, homemaking, chores, minor home repair, ramp building, and transportation to medical appointments, grocery store, food shelf or other errands. Volunteers choose when and how they want to volunteer and receive liability insurance, mileage reimbursement and service coordination.

Faith in Action volunteers provide dignity and hope while lending a helping hand and connecting people with community. Faith in Action relies on local support to spread the word about available services, volunteer opportunities and the need for financial support.