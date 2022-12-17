Community Action of Pequot Lakes partners to donate toys

PEQUOT LAKES — Community Action of Pequot Lakes partnered with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Stores to donate toys to Eagle View Elementary School children.

Community Action also donated $250 to the school to use toward their resource program that supports families in need.

Operation Homefront partners with Dollar Tree annually to collect donated toys to be distributed among children of military families and other local children in need. Community Action of Pequot Lakes partnered with the two entities to help to distribute toys in the community, as Operation Homefront depends on assistance from others for the distribution.