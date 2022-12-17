Community Action of Pequot Lakes partners to donate toys
Community Action partners with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree for toy donations to families
We are part of The Trust Project.
PEQUOT LAKES — Community Action of Pequot Lakes partnered with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Stores to donate toys to Eagle View Elementary School children.
Community Action also donated $250 to the school to use toward their resource program that supports families in need.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
Operation Homefront partners with Dollar Tree annually to collect donated toys to be distributed among children of military families and other local children in need. Community Action of Pequot Lakes partnered with the two entities to help to distribute toys in the community, as Operation Homefront depends on assistance from others for the distribution.
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old