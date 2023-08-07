Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Communities promote public safety

National Night Out events held in Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Crosslake

Ace Fox, 3, Nisswa, climbs down from a Pequot Lakes Fire District truck with help from firefighter Travis Jacobus at the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, National Night Out event in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

Area communities — including Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Crosslake — promoted safety and awareness at events Tuesday night, Aug. 1.

Breezy Point Police Chief Brian Sandell talks to people at the Night to Unite event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the park pavilion behind city hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Called National Night Out in Pequot Lakes and Crosslake, and Night to Unite in Breezy Point , the message was the same: bringing people of all ages out to talk to public safety officers and explore public safety equipment like police cars and fire trucks.

Such events are held the first Tuesday in August across the nation.

A block of Main Street in Pequot Lakes — between Patriot Avenue and Government Drive — was closed for the event to showcase fire trucks and police cars. A Crow Wing Power utility truck was there to take kids up in the air in the bucket.

Kids had fun being raised in a Crow Wing Power bucket during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis watches as Maverick Harstad, 7, of Pequot Lakes, tries out a mini police car, which was popular with kids at the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Pequot Lakes’ Trailside Park.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The event also featured food trucks, Miss Pequot Lakes royalty grilling and serving hot dogs, and live music in the band shell.

At the Crosslake Fire Hall, people were able to tour the fire hall and learn about fire prevention and fire equipment.

People ventured to the park behind Breezy Point City Hall to see Pequot Lakes Fire District vehicles, police cars and North Ambulance. North Crow Wing First Responders were on hand, along with firefighters and police officers.

Breezy Point's Night to Unite event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, featured North Crow Wing First Responders, an ambulance, fire district vehicles and police cars.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The event featured live music and hot dogs, chips and root beer floats in the pavilion.

Landon Clement, 9, and Henley Clement, 4, of Pequot Lakes, check out a fire truck with Pequot Lakes Fire District firefighter Travis Jacobus at the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, National Night Out event in Trailside Park.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
