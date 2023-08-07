Communities promote public safety

Area communities — including Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Crosslake — promoted safety and awareness at events Tuesday night, Aug. 1.

Breezy Point Police Chief Brian Sandell talks to people at the Night to Unite event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the park pavilion behind city hall. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Called National Night Out in Pequot Lakes and Crosslake, and Night to Unite in Breezy Point , the message was the same: bringing people of all ages out to talk to public safety officers and explore public safety equipment like police cars and fire trucks.

Such events are held the first Tuesday in August across the nation.

A block of Main Street in Pequot Lakes — between Patriot Avenue and Government Drive — was closed for the event to showcase fire trucks and police cars. A Crow Wing Power utility truck was there to take kids up in the air in the bucket.

Kids had fun being raised in a Crow Wing Power bucket during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis watches as Maverick Harstad, 7, of Pequot Lakes, tries out a mini police car, which was popular with kids at the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Pequot Lakes’ Trailside Park. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The event also featured food trucks, Miss Pequot Lakes royalty grilling and serving hot dogs, and live music in the band shell.

At the Crosslake Fire Hall, people were able to tour the fire hall and learn about fire prevention and fire equipment.

People ventured to the park behind Breezy Point City Hall to see Pequot Lakes Fire District vehicles, police cars and North Ambulance. North Crow Wing First Responders were on hand, along with firefighters and police officers.

Breezy Point's Night to Unite event Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, featured North Crow Wing First Responders, an ambulance, fire district vehicles and police cars. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The event featured live music and hot dogs, chips and root beer floats in the pavilion.