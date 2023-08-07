Communities promote public safety

Area communities — including Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Crosslake — promoted safety and awareness at events Tuesday night, Aug. 1.
Called National Night Out in Pequot Lakes and Crosslake, and
Night to Unite in Breezy Point
, the message was the same: bringing people of all ages out to talk to public safety officers and explore public safety equipment like police cars and fire trucks.
A block of Main Street in Pequot Lakes — between Patriot Avenue and Government Drive — was closed for the event to showcase fire trucks and police cars. A Crow Wing Power utility truck was there to take kids up in the air in the bucket.
The event also featured food trucks, Miss Pequot Lakes royalty grilling and serving hot dogs, and live music in the band shell.
At the Crosslake Fire Hall, people were able to tour the fire hall and learn about fire prevention and fire equipment.
People ventured to the park behind Breezy Point City Hall to see Pequot Lakes Fire District vehicles, police cars and North Ambulance. North Crow Wing First Responders were on hand, along with firefighters and police officers.
The event featured live music and hot dogs, chips and root beer floats in the pavilion.
