Common Goods Summer Sundays underway

Thrift stores in Crosslake, Baxter and Crosby have expanded Sunday hours

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Common Goods thrift store locations in Crosslake, Baxter and Crosby have expanded store hours to include Sundays during the summer.

Expanded Sunday store hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.

Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods thrift stores are also open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Bridges of Hope has been serving households in the lakes area for over 20 years. Bridges of Hope is fundamentally a safety-net that provides additional support to empower people, bridge gaps and connect individuals and families to resources and services through collaborative partnerships and coordination of resources to promote stronger, healthier families.

Common Goods stores are at 16277 Highway 371, Baxter; 35562 County Highway 66, Crosslake; and 27 W Main St., Crosby.

For more information about the Summer Sundays, store hours and donating at Common Goods, visit the Common Goods Facebook page or bridgesofhopemn.org.

