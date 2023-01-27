STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Common Goods of Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby to host bingo challenge

Bingo winners may earn a shopping spree

Common Goods Bingo.JPG
The Sweet Treat BINGO event will run Feb. 1-13
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 27, 2023 12:57 PM
BAXTER — Common Goods stores in Crosslake, Baxter and Crosby invite the community to join their Sweet Treat Bingo Challenge starting Feb. 1 and running through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Community members can pick up a Bingo Challenge card at any of the Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake or Crosby. Participants will complete in-store challenges to earn stamps and will need five stamps in a row to earn a bingo.

Completed bingo cards can be turned in to receive a sweet treat at any Common Goods location.

On Valentine’s Day, three lucky bingo cards will be drawn for a Sweet Treat Shopping Spree. The winners will receive 50% off their entire purchase with no spending limit.

Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods thrift stores are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Common Goods offers quality items at affordable prices and profits support Bridges of Hope’s work in Crow Wing County and surrounding communities.

Bridges of Hope has been serving households in the lakes area for 20 years. Bridges of Hope is fundamentally a safety net that provides additional support to empower people, bridge gaps and connect individuals and families to resources and services through collaborative partnerships and coordination of resources to promote stronger, healthier families.

For more information about the Common Goods Sweet Treat Bingo Challenge, visit the Common Goods Facebook page or bridgesofhopemn.org.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
