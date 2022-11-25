Classes on pickleball, snowmobile safety and cooking offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Open Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. Sundays, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays (no pickleball Wednesday, Nov. 30) in the Pequot Lakes School auxiliary gym. Fee: $3 per session.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and pingpong and it is considered a great sport for all ages. Some paddles are available to newcomers. Participants should enter through Door 4 at the high school.

Snowmobile Safety (ages 12 and up): 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 2., 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Fee: $5 registration and $5 certification upon passing.

The Pequot Brush Pilots will guide a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources approved snowmobile safety class for youth who are 12 and older by March 1, 2023.

Participants must attend all classes and test on the final date.

Parents or guardians are responsible for paying a certification fee directly to the DNR after completion of the course and passing the test, which is separate from the registration fee.

Holiday Copycat Cinnabon Rolls and Hot Cocoa Bombs: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, online. Fee: $35 for the whole family.

Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will guide an online class on adding two sweet treats to holiday recipes by teaching how to create homemade Cinnabon copycat rolls and hot cocoa bombs.