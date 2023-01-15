99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Classes on Minecraft, soccer, driving and gnome making offered in Pequot Lakes

Community Education classes start Jan. 17

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 15, 2023 01:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Minecraft: Skyblock Creator for grades 2-7: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 24, online with Tech Academy. Fee: $65
  • Indoor Soccer Skills for boys and girls in grades 1-2: 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7, in the Pequot Lakes High School auxiliary gym. Fee: $50

Instructor Justin Halbersma will teach participants skills such as passing, receiving a pass, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping during this four-week class.

  • Youth Drivers Education, 30 hour classroom: 4-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 2, and Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 6-7, in the Pequot Lakes High School Gathering Room. Fee: $90.

Instructor Dan Moddes will provide state mandated 30 hours of classroom instruction for driver's permits for students who will be at least 15 years old by June 1, 2023.

Students must attend all 30 hours of class and pass the final exam to apply for their permit. Older students will receive priority.

  • Gnome Making Class: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Family and Consumer Sciences room.

Instructor Cindy Terwilliger will guide students ages 14 and up or ages 6-13 with an adult in making a 12-inch friendly gnome.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
