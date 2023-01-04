99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Classes on knitting and driving offered in Pequot Lakes

Community education has space available for birthday parties

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
January 04, 2023 04:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Birthday Parties: Pequot Lakes Community Education offers space to rent for birthday parties.

Parties include gym games guided by Pequot Lakes Community Education staff, tables for cakes and presents and more.
Parents may choose from several themes, including dodgeball, Little Tykes, floor hockey, basketball and more. Schedule a party by calling the community education office.

  • Sweater Knitting: 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 2 and 23, March 23 and April 27, at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church in the mornings or Pequot Lakes High School in the evenings. Fee: $35.

Over the course of four months, Carol Paskewitz will guide the class through each step toward making a sweater.

  • Drivers Education Classroom Instruction: 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-Feb. 2, and Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 6-7, in the Pequot Lakes High School Gathering Room. Fee: $90.

Students who will be 15 or older by June 1, 2023, are welcome to attend this state-mandated, 30-hour classroom instruction for a driver's permit.

Students must attend all 30 hours of class and pass a final exam to apply for a permit. Older students receive priority.

Dan Moddes is the instructor.

