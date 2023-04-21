Classes on female weight loss, garage sale set in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Women, Weight and Hormones: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, online. Fee: $29.

Instructor Janice Novak will lead this class on hormone levels and weight management.

Garage Sale: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, Pequot Lakes High School.

Pequot Lakes High School will be the site of a community garage sale. Sellers may rent booths. Booth registration is available online or by phone at 218-568-9200.

Youth Drivers Education, 30 hours instruction: 8-11:15 a.m. Monday-Friday, June 12-23, in the Pequot Lakes High School Gathering Room. Fee: $90.

This class satisfies the state-mandated 30 hours of classroom instruction. Students must attend all 30 hours to pass the final examination and apply for a permit.

Students must be turning 15 within six months of June 18. Older students will be given priority.

Instructor is Dan Moddes.