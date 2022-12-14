Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Classes on crocheting and gym time slated in Pequot Lakes

Classes started Dec. 11

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
December 14, 2022 04:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Little Tykes Open Gym (ages 10 and under with adult): 4-6 p.m. Sundays until April 30, Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. No class Dec. 25, Jan. 1 and 15, March 19 and April 2 and 9. The schedule is subject to change. Fee: $49 per season or $2 per time per person for drop-ins. Registration is required ahead of time.

This is an opportunity for kids to burn off extra energy throughout the cold months. Equipment including balls, hula hoops and scooters will be provided. Participants may also bring their own equipment.

  • Crochet Granny Squares: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 15 and 22, at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. Fee: $15.

Basic crochet skills are required for this class with instructor Carol Paskewitz. This class is for those who like to make granny squares. Participants will learn additional shapes using those same skills, including hexagons, octagons and triangles.

The second class session will teach ways to join the squares, including jaygo, crocheting squares together and sewing squares together.

