Classes on acupressure, gingerbread and Krakow Christmas history offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Christmas in Krakow: 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, online. Fee: $15.

Take a virtual tour of the Old World to visit the medieval market square alive with Christmas and Santa Claus. The tour features visits to: a 1,100 year old church that has sunk to its second floor; the Church of the Virgin Mary where two brothers competed to build the tallest tower with deadly results; and Wawel Castle, the location of the fire-breathing statue of Smok, the Polish dragon that lived in a cave beneath the castle.

As part of the virtual Christmas tour, the group will join a gala VIP event and attend a New Year's Eve concert.

Instructor is June Gossler-Anderson.

Acupressure to Relieve Stress, Anxiety and Insomnia: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, online. Fee: $29.

This class will teach specific acupressure points for treating stress, insomnia, anxiety, irritability and weight gain.

Instructor is Janice Novak.

Gingerbread House Bake and Build: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, online. Fee: $35 per family.

Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will guide a live, virtual family bake-along class instructing participants as they build a gingerbread house. Participants will combine the flavors of gingerbread into a dough to create pieces for building gingerbread houses.

Students will also make stiff Royal Icing to hold everything together like glue holding candies and treats onto the building.