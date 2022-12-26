City of Pine River receives award for dam project

PINE RIVER — City Engineer Bryan Drown presented the Pine River City Council with an environmental stewardship award recognizing the dam replacement project.

The project, which concluded in the spring of 2022, benefited the environment by restoring the ability for fish to traverse the Pine River at Norway Brook dam. The old block dam in Pine River was built in such a way that limited fish to swimming only downstream, if at all.

The new rock riffle dam has passageways allowing fish to travel upstream as well, returning the river to a more natural condition while controlling water flow.

The award was from the American Public Works Association. Bryan Drown and Bolton & Menk engineering firm also received an award for their work in planning and designing the dam.

During their Tuesday, Dec. 13, regular meeting, the council received a plaque for their work as well as a large, framed poster with photos of the dam that describe the dam's history and the benefits of the project to the environment.

In other business Dec. 13, the council:



Approved a $646,667 tax levy for 2023, which is an 11.2% increase over the 2022 levy. This is the same increase approved in the preliminary levy in September.

Approved an amendment to an annexation agreement with Wilson Township to make the Pine River motion more closely match the Wilson Township motion.

Learned a water mixer in one of the city's towers was replaced at a cost of $16,000. The mixer in the other tower failed shortly after, but is under warranty. The mixers are used to keep water in the towers from freezing.

Learned the Minnesota High School Rodeo Leagues are fond of the Pine River venue and will bring a Junior High Final competition to Pine River.

Accepted the resignation of firefighter Robert Tulenchik.

