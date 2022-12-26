Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

City of Pine River receives award for dam project

New Norway Brook Dam improves fish passage on the Pine River

Pine River City Council receives award
From left, Pine River City Council members Troy Gregory, Tony DeSanto and Patty Melby, Mayor Tamara Hansen and city engineer Bryan Drown hold the award from the American Public Works Association for environmental stewardship through the city's Norway Brook Dam replacement project Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
December 26, 2022 05:01 AM
PINE RIVER — City Engineer Bryan Drown presented the Pine River City Council with an environmental stewardship award recognizing the dam replacement project.

The project, which concluded in the spring of 2022, benefited the environment by restoring the ability for fish to traverse the Pine River at Norway Brook dam. The old block dam in Pine River was built in such a way that limited fish to swimming only downstream, if at all.

The new rock riffle dam has passageways allowing fish to travel upstream as well, returning the river to a more natural condition while controlling water flow.

The award was from the American Public Works Association. Bryan Drown and Bolton & Menk engineering firm also received an award for their work in planning and designing the dam.

During their Tuesday, Dec. 13, regular meeting, the council received a plaque for their work as well as a large, framed poster with photos of the dam that describe the dam's history and the benefits of the project to the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business Dec. 13, the council:

  • Approved a $646,667 tax levy for 2023, which is an 11.2% increase over the 2022 levy. This is the same increase approved in the preliminary levy in September.
  • Approved an amendment to an annexation agreement with Wilson Township to make the Pine River motion more closely match the Wilson Township motion.
  • Learned a water mixer in one of the city's towers was replaced at a cost of $16,000. The mixer in the other tower failed shortly after, but is under warranty. The mixers are used to keep water in the towers from freezing.
  • Learned the Minnesota High School Rodeo Leagues are fond of the Pine River venue and will bring a Junior High Final competition to Pine River.
  • Accepted the resignation of firefighter Robert Tulenchik.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
