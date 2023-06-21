City of Nisswa donates $2,500 toward July 3 fireworks

NISSWA — The Nisswa Chamber hopes to provide July 3 fireworks for a second year but has two strikes against the endeavor.

First, the chamber hadn’t received any funding for the planned $10,000 show.

Second, dry conditions may mean Independence Day fireworks won’t be allowed.

Pam Dorion, Nisswa Chamber president, asked the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 20, to cosponsor the Freedom Days fireworks with the chamber by contributing $2,500. The chamber has already paid a $5,000 down payment and would contribute the remaining $2,500.

The council agreed to provide the funds , provided fireworks are a go. Council member Joe Hall, Nisswa’s assistant fire chief, warned that with the lack of rain, as of now the Department of Natural Resources and fire departments would advise no fireworks be held.

“There has to be a pretty drastic change from now. And that’s coming from the DNR also,” Hall said.

Rain is in the forecast for the coming weekend, but Hall said it was supposed to rain last weekend but never did.

The chamber funded the summer fireworks last year for the first time to get people to stay in town after the Freedom Days parade July 3 instead of heading to Pequot Lakes for fireworks there that night.

Dorion thought someone would jump on board and fund fireworks, but no one has, and a couple of promises fell through.

Dorion said the city benefits from all the people in town for Freedom Days, as does the Pickle Factory, the city’s municipal liquor establishment.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor