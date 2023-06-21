Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City of Nisswa donates $2,500 toward July 3 fireworks

Assistant fire chief said fireworks displays are in danger because of dry conditions

2577633+060316.fireworks.jpg
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Chamber hopes to provide July 3 fireworks for a second year but has two strikes against the endeavor.

First, the chamber hadn’t received any funding for the planned $10,000 show.

Second, dry conditions may mean Independence Day fireworks won’t be allowed.

Read more Nisswa City Council news

Pam Dorion, Nisswa Chamber president, asked the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 20, to cosponsor the Freedom Days fireworks with the chamber by contributing $2,500. The chamber has already paid a $5,000 down payment and would contribute the remaining $2,500.

The council agreed to provide the funds , provided fireworks are a go. Council member Joe Hall, Nisswa’s assistant fire chief, warned that with the lack of rain, as of now the Department of Natural Resources and fire departments would advise no fireworks be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more about fireworks fundraising

“There has to be a pretty drastic change from now. And that’s coming from the DNR also,” Hall said.

Rain is in the forecast for the coming weekend, but Hall said it was supposed to rain last weekend but never did.

The chamber funded the summer fireworks last year for the first time to get people to stay in town after the Freedom Days parade July 3 instead of heading to Pequot Lakes for fireworks there that night.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Dorion thought someone would jump on board and fund fireworks, but no one has, and a couple of promises fell through.

Dorion said the city benefits from all the people in town for Freedom Days, as does the Pickle Factory, the city’s municipal liquor establishment.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
062123-susan-mezzenga.jpg
Local
Family remembers Susan Mezzenga for her positive attitude
June 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Mission Township's Starter Parade set June 24
June 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf logo Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition
June 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Area Food Shelf logo Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition
June 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5406.JPG
Business
Pine River entrepreneur excited to join next generation business boom
June 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Exterior of Dunmire's on the Lake.
Business
Dunmire’s on the Lake to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
June 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council receives harsh reprimands from staff
June 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt