News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin

Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday

Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Listed are wind impact levels and snow intensity for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 23-25, 2022, for Cass and Crow Wing counties and elsewhere in the region.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
Christmas travelers should be aware that a winter weather advisory is still in effect for Crow Wing, Cass and surrounding counties through 6 a.m. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, with winter storm and blizzard warnings in south and southwest Minnesota through the holiday weekend.

Weather advisory for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Crow Wing and Cass counties are in a winter weather advisory, with winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings elsewhere in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Dec. 23, 2022.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

The National Weather Service in Duluth continues to warn of blowing snow and dangerously cold conditions through Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. Winds are expected to significantly increase Friday afternoon and evening and remain strong through Saturday.

A windchill advisory is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Dangerous wind chills of 25 below to 45 below zero are forecast into the weekend, though no new snow is expected to fall in the Brainerd lakes area.

Weather snowfall predictions.png
Snowfall forecast through 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

But the high winds will blow around newly fallen snow, leading to reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, the weather service warns. Increasing winds late Friday through Saturday will lead to areas of blowing snow.

For travelers heading to the North and South Shore, blizzard conditions are expected through Saturday with visibility reductions from blowing snow.

High winds could cause power outages and tree damage due to snow-loaded trees from last week's storm.

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-4-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
December 24, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Auxiliary.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
December 24, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February
Students must attend all seven class sessions.
December 24, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The weather service warns that if drivers become stranded during the storm, conditions could be life-threatening. Actual temperatures are forecast at 5 below to 15 below zero. Frostbite in 15 minutes or less is possible to exposed skin.

Weather windchill advisory.png
Windchill advisories are in effect through 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Prepare for extreme cold weather by adding these items to your vehicle, the weather service advises:

  • Jumper cables.
  • Flashlight.
  • Shovel.
  • Extra clothing.

Be aware that strong winds may impact ice conditions. Thin ice may move and break under near storm-force winds, the weather service said.

Area forecast

  • Friday afternoon, Dec. 23: Widespread blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2. Wind chill values between -30 and -35. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
  • Friday night: Widespread blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values between -30 and -35. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24: Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -13. Wind chill values between -20 and -25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 6. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
  • Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Calm wind.
  • Monday, Dec. 26: Mostly sunny, with a high near 9. Calm wind.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
