Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Christmas travelers should be aware that a winter weather advisory is still in effect for Crow Wing, Cass and surrounding counties through 6 a.m. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, with winter storm and blizzard warnings in south and southwest Minnesota through the holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service in Duluth continues to warn of blowing snow and dangerously cold conditions through Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. Winds are expected to significantly increase Friday afternoon and evening and remain strong through Saturday.
A windchill advisory is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Dangerous wind chills of 25 below to 45 below zero are forecast into the weekend, though no new snow is expected to fall in the Brainerd lakes area.
But the high winds will blow around newly fallen snow, leading to reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, the weather service warns. Increasing winds late Friday through Saturday will lead to areas of blowing snow.
For travelers heading to the North and South Shore, blizzard conditions are expected through Saturday with visibility reductions from blowing snow.
High winds could cause power outages and tree damage due to snow-loaded trees from last week's storm.
The weather service warns that if drivers become stranded during the storm, conditions could be life-threatening. Actual temperatures are forecast at 5 below to 15 below zero. Frostbite in 15 minutes or less is possible to exposed skin.
Prepare for extreme cold weather by adding these items to your vehicle, the weather service advises:
- Jumper cables.
- Flashlight.
- Shovel.
- Extra clothing.
Be aware that strong winds may impact ice conditions. Thin ice may move and break under near storm-force winds, the weather service said.
Area forecast
- Friday afternoon, Dec. 23: Widespread blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2. Wind chill values between -30 and -35. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
- Friday night: Widespread blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values between -30 and -35. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
- Saturday, Dec. 24: Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -13. Wind chill values between -20 and -25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
- Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 6. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Calm wind.
- Monday, Dec. 26: Mostly sunny, with a high near 9. Calm wind.