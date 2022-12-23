Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin

Christmas travelers should be aware that a winter weather advisory is still in effect for Crow Wing, Cass and surrounding counties through 6 a.m. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, with winter storm and blizzard warnings in south and southwest Minnesota through the holiday weekend.

Crow Wing and Cass counties are in a winter weather advisory, with winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings elsewhere in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Dec. 23, 2022. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

The National Weather Service in Duluth continues to warn of blowing snow and dangerously cold conditions through Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. Winds are expected to significantly increase Friday afternoon and evening and remain strong through Saturday.

A windchill advisory is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Dangerous wind chills of 25 below to 45 below zero are forecast into the weekend, though no new snow is expected to fall in the Brainerd lakes area.

Snowfall forecast through 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

But the high winds will blow around newly fallen snow, leading to reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, the weather service warns. Increasing winds late Friday through Saturday will lead to areas of blowing snow.

For travelers heading to the North and South Shore, blizzard conditions are expected through Saturday with visibility reductions from blowing snow.

High winds could cause power outages and tree damage due to snow-loaded trees from last week's storm.

The weather service warns that if drivers become stranded during the storm, conditions could be life-threatening. Actual temperatures are forecast at 5 below to 15 below zero. Frostbite in 15 minutes or less is possible to exposed skin.

Windchill advisories are in effect through 6 a.m. Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Prepare for extreme cold weather by adding these items to your vehicle, the weather service advises:

Jumper cables.

Flashlight.

Shovel.

Extra clothing.

Be aware that strong winds may impact ice conditions. Thin ice may move and break under near storm-force winds, the weather service said.

Area forecast