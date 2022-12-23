Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins

NISSWA — Christmas for Kids Inc. serving the Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Breezy Point, Lake Shore and Merrifield areas helped make Christmas bright for 131 children and 44 families this year.

Despite heavy snow, volunteers showed up Thursday, Dec. 15, to help wrap gifts for all those kids and families at the Nisswa Community Center. In addition to the festively wrapped presents, families received holiday meal makings donated by Schaefer’s Foods in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Middle School Student Council members shop for gifts in December 2022 for Christmas for Kids with funds raised through Penny Wars. Contributed

Families picked up their gifts and meals Saturday, Dec. 17, at the community center.

Christmas for Kids Committee members are Cheryl Jacobson, Cindi Fyle, Kristi Lane and Britta Wynn.

Britta Wynn, left, and Jenn Gibbons wrap presents Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Nisswa Community Center for Christmas for Kids. Contributed

In addition to those who donated gifts and money, Pequot Lakes Middle School students raised money during a Penny Wars event. Student council representatives used that money to buy gifts for Christmas for Kids.

