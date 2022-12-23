Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
NISSWA — Christmas for Kids Inc. serving the Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Breezy Point, Lake Shore and Merrifield areas helped make Christmas bright for 131 children and 44 families this year.
Despite heavy snow, volunteers showed up Thursday, Dec. 15, to help wrap gifts for all those kids and families at the Nisswa Community Center. In addition to the festively wrapped presents, families received holiday meal makings donated by Schaefer’s Foods in Nisswa.
Families picked up their gifts and meals Saturday, Dec. 17, at the community center.
Christmas for Kids Committee members are Cheryl Jacobson, Cindi Fyle, Kristi Lane and Britta Wynn.
In addition to those who donated gifts and money, Pequot Lakes Middle School students raised money during a Penny Wars event. Student council representatives used that money to buy gifts for Christmas for Kids.
