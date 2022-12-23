Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000

Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year

Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Shown are committee members and volunteers who helped at the Dec. 3, 2022, Crosslake Christmas for Kids fundraiser at Maucieri's in Crosslake.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
CROSSLAKE — The 16th annual Christmas for Kids event held Dec. 3 at Maucieri's in Crosslake raised $53,297 to buy Christmas gifts for Crosslake area families and for other distributions throughout the year for Crosslake children.

Thanks to fundraising efforts and generous donors, 27 families and 62 children will have a better Christmas. Gifts were distributed Dec. 11.

Crosslake Christmas for Kids people who helped load gifts for families.jpg
These Crosslake Christmas for Kids volunteers helped load gifts for families Dec. 11, 2022, at the Crosslake Fire Hall.
Contributed

Funds were raised through donations as well as items donated for live and silent auction events with donations from many individuals and businesses.

Jeremy Pollock served as auctioneer, and Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller allowed volunteers to use the Crosslake Fire Hall for preparation and distribution of gifts.

Crosslake Christmas for Kids wrapping1.jpg
Volunteers wrap gifts in December 2022 at the Crosslake Fire Hall for the Crosslake Christmas for Kids program.
Contributed
Crosslake Christmas for Kids wrapping2.jpg
Volunteers wrap gifts in December 2022 at the Crosslake Fire Hall for the Crosslake Christmas for Kids program.
Contributed
Crosslake Christmas for Kids wrapping3.jpg
Volunteers wrap gifts in December 2022 at the Crosslake Fire Hall for the Crosslake Christmas for Kids program.
Contributed

Last year, 68 children in 28 Crosslake area families received gifts through this program.

The Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee includes Tracy Halverson, Holly Chase, Deanne Furan and Elysha Novak.

Crosslake Christmas for Kids wrapping4.jpg
Volunteers wrap gifts in December 2022 at the Crosslake Fire Hall for the Crosslake Christmas for Kids program.
Contributed
Crosslake Christmas for Kids wrapping5.jpg
Bags full of gifts and bicycles line the room for delivery Dec. 11, 2022, to Crosslake area families through the Crosslake Christmas for Kids program.
Contributed

Christmas for Kids Crosslake is a gift giving program sponsored by local businesses and community members throughout the area and the Christmas for Kids Committee.

In the past year, Crosslake Christmas for Kids donated $10,000 toward the Crosslake Community Center’s new playground equipment and $500 for the Crosslake Fire Department Relief Association.

The organization will continue to distribute funds throughout the year to Crosslake area families in need.

