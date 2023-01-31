6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chickamaw Beach swears in mayor and council members

Murel Backman, Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk take oaths of office

Chickamaw Beach.JPG
Murel Backman took an oath of office during the Jan. 17, 2023, meeting of the Chickamaw Beach City Council.
Contributed / Paul Sand
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 31, 2023 07:57 AM
CHICKAMAW BEACH — The Chickamaw Beach City Council swore in a mayor and two council members during its regular meeting Jan. 17.

Once again taking the oath of office for mayor was Murel Backman.

Also returning to the council and being sworn in were Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

