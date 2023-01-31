Chickamaw Beach swears in mayor and council members
Murel Backman, Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk take oaths of office
CHICKAMAW BEACH — The Chickamaw Beach City Council swore in a mayor and two council members during its regular meeting Jan. 17.
Once again taking the oath of office for mayor was Murel Backman.
Also returning to the council and being sworn in were Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk.
