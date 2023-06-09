Cheer and basketball camps offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Youth Cheer Camp for grades 2-5 (2023-2024 school year): 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 19, 21, 26 and 28, in the Eagle View Elementary School upper gym. Fee: $48.

Girls and boys will learn fun routines for cheering on any event. Participants should wear comfortable clothing (allowing for tumbling, dancing and active movements). Participants will receive pompoms, and those registered by May 30 will receive a camp T-shirt.

Payton Mudget and Kelbee Lampi are the instructors.

Separation Basketball Camp for Girls & Boys (2023-2024 school year): Monday-Thursday, June 12-15, in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center.

Grades 1-3: 9:30-11:30 a.m., $105.

Grades 4-6: Noon-3 p.m., $150.

Grades 7-8: 3:30-5:30 p.m., $105.

Join former University of South Dakota and current Euro Basketball (Greece) player Tyler Peterson for this hands-on basketball camp geared toward three age groups.

Participants will work on the skills and fundamentals of the game in fun and challenging drills each day.

Create a Mini-Masterpiece Refrigerator Magnet for ages 12-plus: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $35.

Bring a print of a famous painting (deceased artists are best for copyright purposes and not too complicated) or sample from the ones the instructor provides and draw it with colored pencils on shrink plastic, which participants will then shrink in a toaster oven and create a refrigerator magnet.

Multiple pieces are possible depending on how fast each person creates. All supplies are included.

Tracy Miller is the instructor.