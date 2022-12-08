Central Minnesota Council on Aging seeks advisory committee member from Crow Wing County

CROW WING COUNTY — The Central Minnesota Council on Aging will have an advisory committee opening for Crow Wing County in 2023.

Applications are being sought from interested service providers, older adults, family caregivers and community members at large to represent Crow Wing County.

Advisory committee members must either live or work in the county they represent. The advisory committee meets six times a year at the office in Sartell, from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month. Mileage reimbursement is available.

The primary functions of the advisory committee are to:

Advise the board of directors in the development of the area plan.

Assist in the identification of the needs of older adults and their caregivers in the region.

Review grant proposals under the Older Americans Act and make funding recommendations to the board of directors.

Assist staff in the assessment of Older Americans Act grantees.

Applications are available on the website and will be accepted until Jan. 20. Send applications to Lori Vrolson, 250 Riverside Ave. N, Suite 300, Sartell, MN 56377 or lori@cmcoa.org.

The Central Minnesota Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization designated by the Minnesota Board on Aging as the area agency on aging for Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena and Wright counties.