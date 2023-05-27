99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Central Lakes Rotary Club hosts local programs

Mentorship, dictionary and more programs help area students thrive

Steve Hanson.jpg
Steve Hansen and Mary Sigan have been Pine River-Backus STRIVE mentors for years. They attended a luncheon with students May 9, 2023.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Central Lakes Rotary Club in Pequot Lakes hosted a luncheon for S.T.R.I.V.E. (Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) on Tuesday, May 9.

S.T.R.I.V.E. programs are active in both Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high schools. Students selected for the program meet twice each month and hear from an informative speaker on a variety of topics — including goal setting, organizational planning, healthy habits, building positive relationships and job interviews — and to receive help for life after high school.

Following the speaker's presentation the students form smaller groups, led by one or two adult mentors (Rotarians and community members) to discuss the presentation.

IMG_5623.jpg
Central Lakes Rotary S.T.R.I.V.E. students from Pine River-Backus High School were honored May 9, 2023, with a luncheon.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary Club

Central Lakes Rotary's goal is to get all students to complete the S.T.R.I.V.E. course and encourage them to further their education through the presentation of scholarships from Rotary. The group from each high school is taken to Central Lakes College for a tour of the college, and CLC will match each student's Rotary scholarship.

For more information about the S.T.R.I.V.E. program, contact Steve Hansen for Pine River-Backus students at 507-828-1313 or Bruce Meade for Pequot Lakes students at 218-556-8906.

Find more information about Central Lakes Rotary at www.centrallakesrotary.club .

Rotary also has an annual dictionary distribution program. Central Lakes Rotary presented dictionaries to third grade students at four area elementary schools — Eagle View in Breezy Point, Pine River-Backus, Nisswa and Crosslake.

In this Rotary year, approximately 275 dictionaries were presented to third graders. The club places labels in each book, one on which the child can write his or her name, one noting that Central Lakes Rotary presented the book, and a label containing Rotary's 4-Way Test:

  • First — Is it the Truth?
  • Second — Is it Fair to All Concerned?
  • Third — Does it Build Goodwill and Better Friendships?
  • Fourth — Is it Beneficial to All Concerned?
IMG_5616.jpg
The Central Lakes Rotary S.T.R.I.V.E. program features adult mentors who were present to support their students at a May 9, 2023, luncheon.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary Club

During the presentation program led by Rotarians, students are asked to look up certain words (including the longest word in the English language) and other fun word games are played. The teachers in all four schools are appreciative, and the students are delighted to receive a dictionary of their own and to see how much information it contains.

In addition, each year Central Lakes Rotary offers junior and senior high school students the opportunity to prepare a written essay highlighting the four elements of Rotary's 4-Way Test.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Instructions and rules are provided to each high school office and the local winner receives a $200 cash award from Central Lakes Rotary. The winning essay is submitted to the 4-Way Test essay chair for Rotary District 5580.

From all entries throughout the district, six regional winners win $150. From those regional entries, a district winner is awarded $1,100, in addition to the club and regional awards.

This year's club winner was Cassidy Shankle, of Pequot Lakes High School, who prepared her essay incorporating Rotary's 4-Way Test into the subject of sustainable farming. Shankle is a member of S.T.R.I.V.E. in Pequot Lakes and plans to attend CLC and study welding.

IMG_5627.jpg
Central Lakes Rotary S.T.R.I.V.E. students from Pequot Lakes High School were honored May 9, 2023, with a luncheon.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary Club

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
