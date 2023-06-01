Central Lakes College to host truck show, meat cutting and culinary expos

STAPLES — The community is invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual Diesel Program Truck Show from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the CLC Staples campus.

Read more local area news





New this year, the event will have a meat cutting and culinary demonstration from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will learn sausage grinding and stuffing techniques, as well as grilling techniques and side dishes. There will be free brats at 5 p.m.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Everyone is welcome to enter their diesels and gassers in the show.

To register a truck, contact Erich at 952-807-3279.