Central Lakes College to host truck show, meat cutting and culinary expos

Event is June 3 at Staples campus

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

STAPLES — The community is invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual Diesel Program Truck Show from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the CLC Staples campus.

New this year, the event will have a meat cutting and culinary demonstration from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will learn sausage grinding and stuffing techniques, as well as grilling techniques and side dishes. There will be free brats at 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to enter their diesels and gassers in the show.

To register a truck, contact Erich at 952-807-3279.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
