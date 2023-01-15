Central Lakes College seeks musicians for ensembles

BRAINERD — Community members are invited to join one of 11 musical ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and evenings. They are open to anyone at any skill level.

For more information, contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

All musicians will be invited (but not required) to tour Spain, France and Italy at the conclusion of the academic year.

Find more information at http://www.clcmn.edu/events