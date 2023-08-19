Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 19

Local

Central Lakes College remains drug and alcohol free

Recreational cannabis is still forbidden

CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College continues to be a drug and tobacco free campus, which includes now legalized recreational marijuana.

Cannabis possession, use and transport is prohibited on CLC campuses and property.

Federal law continues to classify the use of cannabis products as illegal, and all Minnesota State colleges and universities are required to prohibit its use as a condition of receiving federal assistance.

Providing a safe and productive environment for learning and working is a top priority. Student or employee violations may result in discipline.

