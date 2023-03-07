99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center, Brainerd Community Theatre announce summer productions

Auditions will be held for "Kinky Boots" and "High School Musical Jr." performances

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 07, 2023 01:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre announce two musical productions for summer 2023.

"High School Musical Jr.," based on the hit Disney movie franchise, will be staged July 6-9 with an all-youth cast.

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike.

Auditions for "High School Musical Jr." will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, at Central Lakes College.

Students in grades 5-12 are eligible to audition. No experience is necessary.

Rehearsals will begin in mid-May.

"Kinky Boots," the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tony awards, will be staged July 25-Aug. 3.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.

As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Auditions for "Kinky Boots" will occur on a date to be announced in May at Central Lakes College. Rehearsals will begin in late May.

Adults and students are welcome to audition.

Audition information is available at www.clcperformingarts.com . For more information, email clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu.

