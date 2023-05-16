99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Celebrate Aging Conference coming May 18 to Staples

Event is returning to person after four years

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

STAPLES — The annual Celebrate Aging Conference at the Central Lakes College campus in Staples will run from 8 a.m. to noon May 18, followed by a meal and door prizes.

This will be the first time the event has been held in person in four years.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Speaker topics include “Flourishing in the Second Half of Life” and “Laughter Yoga.”

Singleton Street Band will provide musical entertainment, and over 40 vendors will be present.

Registration is not required and there is no charge. However, meals will be provided to the first 275 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Kristine Hoheisel at 800-224-6451 or 320-468-6451 or by email at khoheisel@horizonhealthservices.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023, apartment rendering (2).png
Local
Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed
May 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Deanne Trottier.png
Local
Pequot Lakes teacher is named Innovator of the Year
May 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
MCA Student of the Month.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes student named Connections Academy Student of Month
May 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Library to host Kids' Summer Reading Program
May 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Claire Nagel
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Art, exercise, knitting are topics of Pequot Lakes classes
May 15, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - May 14, 2023 - Minnow Breath
May 14, 2023 12:57 PM
103021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal