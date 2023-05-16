Celebrate Aging Conference coming May 18 to Staples

STAPLES — The annual Celebrate Aging Conference at the Central Lakes College campus in Staples will run from 8 a.m. to noon May 18, followed by a meal and door prizes.

This will be the first time the event has been held in person in four years.

Speaker topics include “Flourishing in the Second Half of Life” and “Laughter Yoga.”

Singleton Street Band will provide musical entertainment, and over 40 vendors will be present.

Registration is not required and there is no charge. However, meals will be provided to the first 275 guests.

For more information, contact Kristine Hoheisel at 800-224-6451 or 320-468-6451 or by email at khoheisel@horizonhealthservices.com.