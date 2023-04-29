99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News

Cast listed for upcoming Pine River-Backus theatre production

"The Great Ice Cream Scheme" will debut May 12

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — "The Great Ice Cream Scheme" by playwright Billy St. John will be performed on stage at Pine River-Backus High School starting May 12.

The show takes place in a 1900s ice cream parlor and is a comedic melodrama.

Pop Sicle's Parlor serves the best ice cream in town. When the villainous I.C. Custard and his new femme fatale Parfait DeLuxe arrive in town with plans to steal the recipe, chaos ensues.

Director Jennifer Anderson described it as a fun show filled with laughs, terrible puns and physical battles.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 14. Tickets will go on sale at the door 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Each ticket includes a choice of dessert at intermission with a portion of sales going to the student French trip to Quebec in summer 2024.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.

The cast includes:

  • LeeAnn Wynn as Alec DeSpoon.
  • Grace Gravelle as Etta Lotta Spumoni.
  • Olivia Anderson as Candy Sprinkles.
  • Silas Miller as Walt Nutz.
  • Roger Hoplin II as Pop Sicle.
  • Katie Shetka as Nana Peel.
  • Mike Lupella as I.C. Custard.
  • Sarah Good as Parfait DeLuxe.
  • Greg Gentry as Robin Baskins.
  • Abie Newman as Marsha Mallow.
  • Miles DeSanto as Ernie.

The production team includes:

  • Jen Anderson, director.
  • Lainey Peterson, stage manager.
  • Sarah Jo Armstrong, costumer.
  • Neil Travis, set designer.
  • PR-B industrial tech students, set builders.
  • Kelsey Bergem and Caleb Peterson, stagehands.
  • Mike Shetka and Joe Heinecke, lights and sound.

The show is produced with permission from Pioneer Drama, Inc. of Englewood, Colorado.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
