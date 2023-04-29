Cast listed for upcoming Pine River-Backus theatre production

PINE RIVER — "The Great Ice Cream Scheme" by playwright Billy St. John will be performed on stage at Pine River-Backus High School starting May 12.

The show takes place in a 1900s ice cream parlor and is a comedic melodrama.

Pop Sicle's Parlor serves the best ice cream in town. When the villainous I.C. Custard and his new femme fatale Parfait DeLuxe arrive in town with plans to steal the recipe, chaos ensues.

Director Jennifer Anderson described it as a fun show filled with laughs, terrible puns and physical battles.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 14. Tickets will go on sale at the door 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Each ticket includes a choice of dessert at intermission with a portion of sales going to the student French trip to Quebec in summer 2024.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.

The cast includes:

LeeAnn Wynn as Alec DeSpoon.

Grace Gravelle as Etta Lotta Spumoni.

Olivia Anderson as Candy Sprinkles.

Silas Miller as Walt Nutz.

Roger Hoplin II as Pop Sicle.

Katie Shetka as Nana Peel.

Mike Lupella as I.C. Custard.

Sarah Good as Parfait DeLuxe.

Greg Gentry as Robin Baskins.

Abie Newman as Marsha Mallow.

Miles DeSanto as Ernie.

The production team includes:

Jen Anderson, director.

Lainey Peterson, stage manager.

Sarah Jo Armstrong, costumer.

Neil Travis, set designer.

PR-B industrial tech students, set builders.

Kelsey Bergem and Caleb Peterson, stagehands.

Mike Shetka and Joe Heinecke, lights and sound.

The show is produced with permission from Pioneer Drama, Inc. of Englewood, Colorado.