Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'

PEQUOT LAKES — The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts production of "The Great Gatbsy," scheduled for February, will feature the following cast and crew.

The players are:

Nick Carraway: Ben Gordon

Ben Gordon Jay Gatsby: Eddie Binda

Eddie Binda Daisy Buchanan: Meredyth Anderson

Meredyth Anderson Tom Buchanan: Chad Hoefs

Chad Hoefs Jordan Baker: Alayna Ostrowski

Alayna Ostrowski Myrtle Wilson: Karla Shepherd-Johnson

Karla Shepherd-Johnson George Wilson: Zack McAllister

Zack McAllister Meyer Wolfsheim: Gary Binda

Gary Binda Chester McKee: Miles DeSanto

Miles DeSanto Mrs. McKee: Mrs. Michaelis Kailey Gerdes

Mrs. Michaelis Kailey Gerdes Police Sergeant: Andrew Schiessl

Andrew Schiessl Policeman, Reporter: Alex Prather

Alex Prather Saxman: Scott Sater

The crew members are:

Director: C. J. Anderson

C. J. Anderson Assistant director: Lauren Nickisch

Lauren Nickisch Stage manager: Ronnie Villa

Ronnie Villa Technical director: Nancy Ryan

Nancy Ryan Set designer: Tim Leagjeld

Tim Leagjeld Wardrobe manager: Deb Binda

Deb Binda Costume designer: Ruthie Gmeinder

In "The Great Gatsby," on the wealthy north side of Long Island, New York, a mysterious multimillionaire throws lavish parties, frequently, with food, music, dancing and — even though it is the 1920s era of Prohibition — lots of alcohol and no police.

Gatsby's mansion is open to everyone without invitations, yet he himself never attends his own parties. In fact, few people have ever met him except for his neighbor, Nick Carraway, who sees him at night staring across the bay from his balcony at a mysterious green light.

The audience will eventually meet the man and hear his story, so amazing that they might wonder if any of it could possibly be true. Money, music, mystery and murder will sweep audience members into the glamour of the Jazz Age and the Roaring '20s.

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts celebrates the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, “The Great Gatsby,” with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19 and 26, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 218-568-9200 or visiting glapa.org.