Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
PEQUOT LAKES — The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts production of "The Great Gatbsy," scheduled for February, will feature the following cast and crew.
The players are:
- Nick Carraway: Ben Gordon
- Jay Gatsby: Eddie Binda
- Daisy Buchanan: Meredyth Anderson
- Tom Buchanan: Chad Hoefs
- Jordan Baker: Alayna Ostrowski
- Myrtle Wilson: Karla Shepherd-Johnson
- George Wilson: Zack McAllister
- Meyer Wolfsheim: Gary Binda
- Chester McKee: Miles DeSanto
- Mrs. McKee: Mrs. Michaelis Kailey Gerdes
- Police Sergeant: Andrew Schiessl
- Policeman, Reporter: Alex Prather
- Saxman: Scott Sater
The crew members are:
- Director: C. J. Anderson
- Assistant director: Lauren Nickisch
- Stage manager: Ronnie Villa
- Technical director: Nancy Ryan
- Set designer: Tim Leagjeld
- Wardrobe manager: Deb Binda
- Costume designer: Ruthie Gmeinder
In "The Great Gatsby," on the wealthy north side of Long Island, New York, a mysterious multimillionaire throws lavish parties, frequently, with food, music, dancing and — even though it is the 1920s era of Prohibition — lots of alcohol and no police.
Gatsby's mansion is open to everyone without invitations, yet he himself never attends his own parties. In fact, few people have ever met him except for his neighbor, Nick Carraway, who sees him at night staring across the bay from his balcony at a mysterious green light.
The audience will eventually meet the man and hear his story, so amazing that they might wonder if any of it could possibly be true. Money, music, mystery and murder will sweep audience members into the glamour of the Jazz Age and the Roaring '20s.
Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts celebrates the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, “The Great Gatsby,” with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19 and 26, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 218-568-9200 or visiting glapa.org.