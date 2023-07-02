Cass, Crow Wing counties face slight risk of severe holiday weather

Cass and Crow Wing counties are part of an area with a slight risk for severe weather Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, July 3-4, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Very warm to hot temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, with severe weather possible Monday across northeast Minnesota and portions of northwest Wisconsin, the weather service said in an emailed weather briefing.

The chance of severe storms further increases Tuesday (Independence Day) afternoon, July 4.

Approaching high pressure will bring above average temperatures across the Northland with widespread upper 80s and areas to near-90 in northern Minnesota.

Severe storms are possible throughout northeast Minnesota on Monday evening, July 3, into the overnight hours with primary hazards being gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.

Heat will continue with widespread upper 80s to low 90s, and the hottest area in east central Minnesota.

Thunderstorms may continue through Tuesday, July 4, with storms becoming more widespread as the day progresses. The highest severe chances are in the afternoon and evening with primary hazards of gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.

Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Make sure to stay cool and stay hydrated, the weather service advised, sharing other heat safety tips:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Area forecast