Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cass, Crow Wing counties face slight risk of severe holiday weather

Weather risk starts Monday night into Tuesday afternoon July 3-4

Severe weather outlook July 4, 2023.png
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

Cass and Crow Wing counties are part of an area with a slight risk for severe weather Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, July 3-4, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Read more local area news

Very warm to hot temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, with severe weather possible Monday across northeast Minnesota and portions of northwest Wisconsin, the weather service said in an emailed weather briefing.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The chance of severe storms further increases Tuesday (Independence Day) afternoon, July 4.

Maximum temperatures Monday July 3.png
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Approaching high pressure will bring above average temperatures across the Northland with widespread upper 80s and areas to near-90 in northern Minnesota.

Severe weather outlook July 3, 2023.png
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Severe storms are possible throughout northeast Minnesota on Monday evening, July 3, into the overnight hours with primary hazards being gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat will continue with widespread upper 80s to low 90s, and the hottest area in east central Minnesota.

Thunderstorms may continue through Tuesday, July 4, with storms becoming more widespread as the day progresses. The highest severe chances are in the afternoon and evening with primary hazards of gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.

Lightning Safety graphic NWS.png
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Make sure to stay cool and stay hydrated, the weather service advised, sharing other heat safety tips:

  • Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.
  • Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning.
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Area forecast

  • Sunday night, July 2: Scattered rain before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
  • Monday, July 3: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
  • Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
  • Independence Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
  • Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
LAFS Groundbreaking 6-21 1.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf breaks ground for community resource hub
July 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
D-Feet Hearing walkers.jpg
Local
Backus Lions hold walk to benefit hearing loss
July 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Do you have a favorite small business?
July 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070123-police-blotter-selfie.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 1, 2023
July 01, 2023 05:57 AM
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Corridor management plans pave the way
July 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal