Cass, Crow Wing counties face slight risk of severe holiday weather
Weather risk starts Monday night into Tuesday afternoon July 3-4
Cass and Crow Wing counties are part of an area with a slight risk for severe weather Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, July 3-4, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Very warm to hot temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, with severe weather possible Monday across northeast Minnesota and portions of northwest Wisconsin, the weather service said in an emailed weather briefing.
The chance of severe storms further increases Tuesday (Independence Day) afternoon, July 4.
Approaching high pressure will bring above average temperatures across the Northland with widespread upper 80s and areas to near-90 in northern Minnesota.
Severe storms are possible throughout northeast Minnesota on Monday evening, July 3, into the overnight hours with primary hazards being gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Heat will continue with widespread upper 80s to low 90s, and the hottest area in east central Minnesota.
Thunderstorms may continue through Tuesday, July 4, with storms becoming more widespread as the day progresses. The highest severe chances are in the afternoon and evening with primary hazards of gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch.
Make sure to stay cool and stay hydrated, the weather service advised, sharing other heat safety tips:
- Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.
- Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning.
- Limit strenuous outdoor activities.
Area forecast
- Sunday night, July 2: Scattered rain before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Monday, July 3: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Independence Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT