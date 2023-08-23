Cass County Sheriff's Corner: How do you dispose of ammunition?

WALKER — We recently received a request to help with the disposal of old ammunition.

In talking with the requester, it was apparent that there isn’t much information on this topic and it does come up a few times throughout the year, usually during summer months when residents are cleaning out sheds or garages, getting rid of items, prepping for a garage sale or making preparations to move.

The sheriff’s office does get occasional requests to deal with old or unwanted ammunition. This month I’d like to share information on dealing with old or unwanted ammunition and some options you may have.

When to dispose of ammunition

If you’re wondering and don’t know whether you should dispose of your ammo, there could be some easily identified indicators that it's time.

Usually, defects or structural compromises of a cartridge make it unusable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, ammunition left in an environment that impacts the performance of the primer or powder charge should be disposed of, as should ammo that has excessive visible corrosion or structural damage to the case, including dents or punctures.

Cartridges that have been exposed to oils, lubricants or solvents that could compromise the ammo should be disposed of. Ammunition that fails to chamber reliably (e.g., the bullet is seated too deep in the case) and cartridges that have been in a fire, a flood or immersed in water should be unused and ultimately disposed of.

How not to dispose of ammunition

Do not put ammo in the trash. Other trash can act as a firing pin in the event a trash compactor or other device is used. This puts service personnel at risk. Trash can end up in a landfill and hazmat creates environmental concerns.

Along the same concept, do not bury ammunition. Burying ammo can lead to problems in the water and soil. Bullets are made of lead, which can seep into the soil.

In addition, even though it is common sense, do not dispose of ammo using fire. Although fire will not propel the bullet at dangerous velocities, small components, including the primer and shards of the case, may be ignited, putting those in close proximity to the cartridge when it detonates at risk of injury.

Whether a round will detonate after a few seconds or a couple of minutes depends on a number of factors.

Safe options for ammunition disposal

Return ammunition to the seller: If you’ve got a bad set of ammunition, you should reach out to the seller directly. Although many stores indicate “all sales are final,” no federal law prohibits ammunition return.

There are restrictions on the mailing of hazardous materials; therefore, an in-person return is your best option. Before you return to the store with any return or unwanted ammunition, make sure to call and discuss the situation first and ensure that you are within their policy of return.

Donate to a range/gun club or gun store: Another way to get rid of ammunition is by taking it to your local shooting range or gun club. Like most all of the options available, reach out to the range or club officers first to make sure that this is within their policy and that they are set up or willing to accept your unwanted and unused ammunition.

Never just leave the ammunition there and don’t dump the live cartridges onto the lanes. Contact a local gun store and check to see if they are willing to buy it from you or accept it as unwanted.



ADVERTISEMENT

Give to a friend: An option that you have is to gift the unwanted ammunition to a friend or neighbor who may have similar interests as you. They might be interested and provide you with a safe and legal way to dispose of it.

An option that you have is to gift the unwanted ammunition to a friend or neighbor who may have similar interests as you. They might be interested and provide you with a safe and legal way to dispose of it. Recycle ammo at a hazmat or acceptance facility: Although not available in Cass County, in larger metro areas there are hazmat or recycling and acceptance facilities that do collect ammunition for disposal. Do your research prior to arriving at the facility and contact them first to make sure what you are dropping off is acceptable.

Although not available in Cass County, in larger metro areas there are hazmat or recycling and acceptance facilities that do collect ammunition for disposal. Do your research prior to arriving at the facility and contact them first to make sure what you are dropping off is acceptable. Contact law enforcement: If all other options are not an option for you, contact your local law enforcement. If you choose to dispose of ammunition this way, contact the agency or station in advance and let them know you plan to turn over ammunition.

Some departments will come to your home to take possession of the unwanted ammo. Always separate any ammunition from firearms. Do not bring firearms or ammunition into the station or office without first discussing the plans with them and setting up a time or appointment.

Chief Deputy Bryan Welk has announced his candidacy for Cass County Sheriff in the 2022 election. Contributed / Bryan Welk

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: bryan.welk@casscountymn.gov, 218-547-1424, 1-800-450-2677 or Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker MN 56484.

Bryan Welk is the Cass County, Minnesota sheriff.