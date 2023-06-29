Cass County investigates deaths in Pillager

PILLAGER — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered two bodies while responding to a request for a welfare check at a residence on Brook Lane SW, in Sylvan Township, rural Pillager, at 10:04 a.m. Monday, June 26, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived at the residence and, through their investigation, located bodies of a woman, age 63, and a man, age 64, deceased inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.

Identities and relationship of the deceased individuals are being withheld upon notification of family members. There is no threat to public safety at this time, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Assisting with the investigation is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.