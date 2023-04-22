99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cass County groundwater atlas published

Atlas may help identify viable water sources

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

WALKER — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources published the Groundwater Atlas of Cass County (Part B).

This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution, expanding on the Geologic Atlas of Cass County (Part A) previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The groundwater atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well head protection for public water supply, and assess pollution sensitivity.

Printed atlases can be purchased from Minnesota Geological Survey Map Sales ( cse.umn.edu/mgs/map-sales ), 612-626-2969. PDF and GIS files can be downloaded from the County Atlas Status List page on the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/waters/groundwater_section/mapping/status.html ), which includes all the completed county groundwater atlases and links to the completed county geologic atlases.

The DNR and partners will present results and details of the new Cass County atlas at a May 16 workshop. For more information, call Cass County Environmental Services at 218-547-7429 or check the “News Flash” section of the website ( casscountymn.gov ) closer to the event date.

Details about groundwater atlases are available on the DNR’s Groundwater Atlas Program page ( mndnr.gov/groundwatermapping ). For questions, contact Hydrologist Supervisor Paul Putzier at 651-259-5692 or paul.putzier@state.mn.us .

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and Clean Water Fund provide partial funding for this project.

