Cass County Farm Family of the Year recognized for 120 years

PINE RIVER — Greg Leverington likes to think his parents would be proud to see that he, his wife and their daughters continued in the farming tradition his parents handed down.

They would have even more to be proud of now after the Leveringtons were selected as the 2023 Cass County Farm Family of the Year.

"I think they'd be very proud," Leverington said.

The Leveringtons are one of the Pine River area's longest-lasting farm families. The farm started 120 years ago when Les Leverington, Greg's grandfather, started raising cattle, sheep and pigs in 1903, just a mile from where the farm stands today.

"I like to think of how my dad went from a team of horses, to how much he liked to run new, modern equipment," Greg said.

Greg Leverington and his daughter, Jenny (Leverington) Dalquist, stand with the youngest generation of the family. Contributed / Cass County Extension Office

When Greg's parents, Glen and Rena, purchased the property in 1941 from Les, it had grown to 160 acres. By 1957, farm operations were starting to really modernize with the purchase of a D-14 Allis-Chalmers tractor, a big step up from horses.

So too did their herd change with the purchase of many Black Angus cattle.

Glen and Rena were also responsible for growing the property, expanding the farm another 200 acres. Glen became a big part of the statewide farm community as one of the original founding members of the Minnesota Cattlemen's Association in 1964.

By 1972, Glen, Rena and son Greg began milking cows, a practice that continues now 50 years later.

Today the farm is 960 acres with 170 beef cows, 30 dairy cows, calves and a feedlot. Greg and wife Dana raise corn and silage to support their livestock.

Daughters Jenny Dalquist and Kristy Hughes were raised in the farm life and have integrated their husbands, James Dalquist and Justin Hughes, into the family routines.

"The girls have been very, very involved all their lives and are very knowledgeable as to what I tried to do," Greg said. "How we divide up cattle into different pastures, and James has become very involved. It looks like it'll continue."

Greg's brother and sister also still raise livestock.

"It was really embedded in the family," Greg said.

The Leverington family was selected by a six-member committee chosen by the Cass County Board along with a secretary and two Cass County Board members.

Greg believes the longevity of his family's dedication to farming had a hand in their selection, especially in a time when small farms have a difficult time persisting alongside bigger industry titans.

"It's just the fact that we keep it going through the droughts, the harsh winters, the ups and downs of the market," Greg said. "It's just the fact that we kept it going. It is tough. Cattle prices are high but the expenses are just extreme."

Part of that survival depends on the feeling of pride, accomplishment and dignity felt when the Leverington name is used at livestock auctions to signify the value of the animals they produce.

"It's in your heart and soul that you have to keep going," Greg said. "If you have all these cattle, it's your responsibility to take care of them and keep them healthy and strong. You're proud of them.

“When you sell them, everyone knows they're yours,” he said. “You want them to look good and stand behind them. It feels really good to go to the sales barn and have the auctioneer say, 'These are Leverington cattle.'"

Being recognized in the farm family program helped to further that feeling, he said.

"It's definitely an honor to be mentioned with the past recipients," Greg said. "It's an honor to be recognized."

Farm Family Committee member Greg Booth said the family's community involvement was also a part of the selection criteria.

"Greg and Dana have been farming in Cass County for their whole adult lives. They also are a multi-generational farm. Greg's grandfather started the farm," Booth said. "The Leveringtons are also active in the community.

“Greg has been active in the Minnesota Cattlemen's Association. Dana has also been active in that group but she's also been active in their township and Cass County Association of Townships,” Booth said. “When we look at families, we try to choose families who have full-time farming operations and are active in the community and help other people."

Past recipients have included families such as the Torkelsons , Normans , Teunes , Kuschels , Linns , Wieses and many more families known for their hard work and quality livestock.

A news release from the University of Minnesota Extensions office reads:"Greg is the main farmer, rancher, and caretaker of the farm. His wife, Dana, helps by feeding and taking care of dairy calves and cooking meals for everyone. Greg's daughters, Jenny and Kristy, help with calving, cow/calf vaccination days, record keeping, haying, and many other chores.

“The sons-in-law, James and Justin, help with cattle as well as carpentry and mechanical jobs. All of the grandkids -- Everett, Quentin, Emilia, and Makenna -- like to be outside, being a part of everything going on at the farm," the release said.

Greg and Dana continue to serve on the Minnesota Cattlemen's Association. Greg has served as secretary of the group. Dana has also served as treasurer of the local township board and Cass County township association. Jenny and Kristy have both been Cass County Dairy Princesses.

In recognition of the honor, the family received a plaque and certificate from the Extension committee and an American flag to fly at their farm.

They were first honored at the Cass County Fair in Pine River on June 24 and were again honored at the Cass County Board meeting July 18.

The families will be officially recognized once again in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 3, at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. Profiles of the 2023 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the university’s farm family website at https://extension.umn.edu/farm-families .

"It's a very nice distinction for families that don't always get recognized for their part in agriculture in our community. It's an honor to be chosen for it," Booth said.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.

“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension, said in the news release. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”

Along with Farmfest, university units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Farmfest runs Aug. 1-3 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the gate, and those 17 and under are admitted free.

Find more information about Farmfest https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest .

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.