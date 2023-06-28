Cass County Fair in Pine River is a wrap

PINE RIVER — The annual Cass County Fair in Pine River marked another success with the conclusion of the June 20-25 event.

Spinning rides were abundant at the Cass County Fair in Pine River on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Though rainy weather plagued the festive weekend, fairgoers still found opportunities to scarf down their favorite festival foods and test their intestinal fortitude on fast rides between showers and even evening thunderstorms Saturday, June 24.

Organizers said the rain and thunder held off just long enough for popular attractions like Baja Races at the grandstand to conclude.

Miniature ski-ball was just one of many games at the Cass County Fair on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

As always, 4-H participants got a chance to show off their projects from the year. Hard work for many of them culminated in a showcase where they were able to demonstrate their mastery of animal care, and in many cases sell the results of their hard work at auction.

