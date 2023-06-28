Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cass County Fair in Pine River is a wrap

Fairgoers made the best of cloudy, hot and rainy days June 20-25

4-H photo album
A group reminisces over a photo album of past 4-H projects at the Cass County Fair in Pine River on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The annual Cass County Fair in Pine River marked another success with the conclusion of the June 20-25 event.

Fair ride
Spinning rides were abundant at the Cass County Fair in Pine River on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Though rainy weather plagued the festive weekend, fairgoers still found opportunities to scarf down their favorite festival foods and test their intestinal fortitude on fast rides between showers and even evening thunderstorms Saturday, June 24.

Organizers said the rain and thunder held off just long enough for popular attractions like Baja Races at the grandstand to conclude.

IMG_5803.JPG
Miniature ski-ball was just one of many games at the Cass County Fair on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Pine River.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

As always, 4-H participants got a chance to show off their projects from the year. Hard work for many of them culminated in a showcase where they were able to demonstrate their mastery of animal care, and in many cases sell the results of their hard work at auction.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River.

