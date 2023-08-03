Cass County 4-H Dog Showcase set Aug. 5 in Pine River

PINE RIVER — The Cass County 4-H Dog Showcase will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

Cass County 4-H youth and their four-legged friends will showcase the dog training skills they have developed over the summer under the leadership of 4-H dog project volunteer trainers Ashley Blankenship, Gina Dabill and Sue Peet.

4-H youth and trainers will be joined by two 4-H dog project judges, who will help celebrate the growth and achievements of youth in the showmanship, obedience, rally and agility show areas.

All community members are welcome to attend the showcase.

For more information about 4-H in Cass County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Brooke Remer at 218- 587-8280 and visit www.4-H.umn.edu.