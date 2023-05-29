Care N Share in Emily serves free meals on Wednesdays

EMILY — Care N Share in Emily serves free meals from 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday where all are welcome to dine in or pick up a hot, nutritious meal at the Fellowship Hall inside the Wesleyan Church on State Highway 6 just north of County Road 1.

Delivery is also available for those without transportation.

Each week, Care N Share volunteers serve over 250 free meals to families and individuals from Emily, Outing, Crosby, Fifty Lakes, Crosslake, Merrifield, Pequot Lakes and Pine River.

The group is adding to its list of volunteers. To volunteer for food preparation on Tuesdays, or to serve or provide meal delivery on Wednesdays, call Lori Nelson at 651-246-7292.

Care N Share volunteers smile as they serve free meals May 17, 2023, at Emily Wesleyan Church. Contributed / Care N Share

Donations are always welcome to help feed families and strengthen local communities. Mail tax-deductible donations to: Care N Share, P.O. Box 354, Emily, MN 56447-0354.

