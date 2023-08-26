Card Games: Week of Aug. 14, 2023, results listed
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Ron Kriewald 3990, Bud Johnson 3660, Bill Ellis 3590, Jack Anderson 3280, Mary Ann Gallus 3190. Cindy Miller won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
ADVERTISEMENT
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Duplicate: Howell Movement
- Chris Brown and Diana Brown 68.82, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 64.69, Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt 62.44, Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 58.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 56.25.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Aug. 17
Duplicate: Mitchell Movement
- North/South: Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt 96.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 93.50, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 91.00, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur 89.50.
- East/West: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 101.50, Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann 101.50, Claude Kane and Gail Kane 89.00, Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 85.88.
Noon Fridays
ADVERTISEMENT
Crosslake Community Center
Party bridge
Friday, Aug. 18
- Diane Schlichting 5550, Carolyn Thompson 4280, Ken Herd 3240.
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
ADVERTISEMENT