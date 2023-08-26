6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Card Games: Week of Aug. 14, 2023, results listed

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake

card-games-2-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Aug. 15 

  • Ron Kriewald 3990, Bud Johnson 3660, Bill Ellis 3590, Jack Anderson 3280, Mary Ann Gallus 3190. Cindy Miller won the door prize.

Bridge scores

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 15 

Duplicate: Howell Movement

  • Chris Brown and Diana Brown 68.82, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 64.69, Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt 62.44, Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 58.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 56.25.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, Aug. 17

Duplicate: Mitchell Movement

  • North/South: Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt 96.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 93.50, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 91.00, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur 89.50.
  • East/West: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 101.50, Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann 101.50, Claude Kane and Gail Kane 89.00, Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 85.88.

Noon Fridays

Crosslake Community Center

Party bridge

Friday, Aug. 18

  • Diane Schlichting 5550, Carolyn Thompson 4280, Ken Herd 3240.

Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
