Card Games: Scores listed for week of April 3, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, April 4
- Bud Johnson 4300, Bill Ellis 3590, Ken Schrupp 3460. Les Dupont won the door prize.
Bridge scores
1 p.m. Thursdays
ADVERTISEMENT
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, April 6
- Rose Ann Stans and Alan Stans 30.5, Enga Wodziak and Lois Steffen 27, Helen McGrath and Carolyn Thompson 25, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 24.
ADVERTISEMENT