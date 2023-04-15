99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Card Games: Scores listed for week of April 3, 2023

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township

card-games-2-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, April 4 

  • Bud Johnson 4300, Bill Ellis 3590, Ken Schrupp 3460. Les Dupont won the door prize.

Bridge scores

1 p.m. Thursdays

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, April 6

  • Rose Ann Stans and Alan Stans 30.5, Enga Wodziak and Lois Steffen 27, Helen McGrath and Carolyn Thompson 25, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 24.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
041523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Daylily fever, letting lawn clippings lay, container tomatoes
April 15, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
northern lights (8).JPG
Local
Experienced realty team starts independent office in Jenkins
April 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
041523-last-windrow-spring-cynic.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: This cynic will believe in spring when he sees it
April 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0316pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Local
Two Pine River-Backus High School robotics team members make all-academic team
April 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Easter egg hunt kids.April 8, 2023.jpg
Local
Kids don't mind snow when hunting for Easter eggs
April 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal