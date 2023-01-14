Card Games: Scores from the week of Jan. 3, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
We are part of The Trust Project.
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Ron Kriewald 2640, Carol Furnstahl 2620, Leonard Blasing 2400, Ken Schrupp 2150. Mary Ann Gallus won the door prize.
Bridge scores
1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
ADVERTISEMENT
Ideal Town Hall
- Duplicate: Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 55, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 48.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 48.00, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 42.50, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 41.50.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Jan. 5
- Duplicate: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 27.00, Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin 27.00, Chris Brown and Marcia Prescott 27.00, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 24.00, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 22.00.
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
The plan can be viewed at www.crowwing.us/AIS
Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention