News | Local
Card Games: Scores from the week of Jan. 3, 2023

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township

card-games-2-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 14, 2023 04:01 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Jan. 3 

  • Ron Kriewald 2640, Carol Furnstahl 2620, Leonard Blasing 2400, Ken Schrupp 2150. Mary Ann Gallus won the door prize.

Bridge scores

1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Ideal Town Hall

  • Duplicate: Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 55, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 48.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 48.00, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 42.50, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 41.50.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • Duplicate: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 27.00, Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin 27.00, Chris Brown and Marcia Prescott 27.00, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 24.00, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 22.00.
Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVERIDEAL CORNERS
