News Local

Card Games: Scores from April 25 and 27, 2023, listed

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township.

card-games-1-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, April 25 

  • Mary Ann Gallus 3570, Jack Anderson 3320, Tom Jacobson 3270, Ron Kriewald 3200. Cindy Miller won the door prize.

Bridge scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, April 25

  • Duplicate: Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 29.00, Joyce Roemer and Barb Bretz 28.00, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 28.00, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 26.00, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 21.50.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, April 27

Duplicate

  • North/South: Chris Brown and Diana Brown 57.00, Ginny Hersey and Helen McGrath 53.00, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 49.00, Lois Steffen and Marcia Prescott 48.00.
  • East/West: Claude Kane and Gail Kane 57.50, Joyce Roemer and Bruce Peck 56.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 49.50, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 43.50.
