Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Card Games: Results from week of Nov. 15, 2022

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township

card-games-4-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 26, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Nov. 15 

  • Mike Olson 4700, Bill Ellis 3530, Les Dupont 3470. Bud Johnson won the door prize.

Bridge scores

1 p.m. Thursdays

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, Nov. 17

  • Duplicate: Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 55.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 52.50, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 47.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 45.00, Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin 39.00.
Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVERIDEAL CORNERS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal