Card Games: Results from week of Nov. 15, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Mike Olson 4700, Bill Ellis 3530, Les Dupont 3470. Bud Johnson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Nov. 17
- Duplicate: Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 55.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 52.50, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 47.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 45.00, Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin 39.00.
