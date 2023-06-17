Card Games: Results from week of June 5, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, June 6
- Edie Watson 3270, Leonard Blasing 3250, Deb Olson 3050, Jim Hawkinson 3020, Curt Wohl 2750. Mike Olson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, June 6
Duplicate:
- North/South: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 106.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 100.00, Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 98.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 98.50.
- East/West: Mel Schlichtling and Diane Schlichting 114.29, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 108.57, Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler 105.71, Claude Kane and Gail Kane 98.86.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, June 8
Duplicate:
- North/South: Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 128.50, Enga Wodziak and Joyce Roemer 123.50, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 118.00, Lois Steffen and Sally Larson 116.00.
- East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 128.50, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 126.50, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 117.50, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 117.00.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
Friday, June 9
- Party bridge: Bill Herrick 7540, Diane Schlichting 5100, Emily Schulte 4690.
