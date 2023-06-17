Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Card Games: Results from week of June 5, 2023

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake

card-games-2-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, June 6 

  • Edie Watson 3270, Leonard Blasing 3250, Deb Olson 3050, Jim Hawkinson 3020, Curt Wohl 2750. Mike Olson won the door prize.

Bridge scores

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, June 6 

Duplicate:

  • North/South: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 106.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 100.00, Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 98.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 98.50.
  • East/West: Mel Schlichtling and Diane Schlichting 114.29, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 108.57, Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler 105.71, Claude Kane and Gail Kane 98.86.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, June 8

Duplicate:

  • North/South: Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 128.50, Enga Wodziak and Joyce Roemer 123.50, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 118.00, Lois Steffen and Sally Larson 116.00.
  • East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 128.50, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 126.50, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 117.50, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 117.00.

Noon Fridays

Crosslake Community Center

Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Friday, June 9

  • Party bridge: Bill Herrick 7540, Diane Schlichting 5100, Emily Schulte 4690.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
