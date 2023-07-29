Card Games: Results from week of July 17, 2023, listed
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, July 18
- Ron Kriewald 3510, Curt Wohl 3330, Delores Flategraff 3310, Cindy Miller 3250, Don Jacobson 3100. Lila Kersey won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, July 18
Duplicate — Mitchell Movement
- North/South: Pat Montgomery and Stephanie Reed 101.00, Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt 89.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 88.50, Enga Wodziak and Marguerite Baker 85.00.
- East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 99.50, Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler 93.50, Jane Kleinsasser and Sally Larson 87.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 84.00.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, July 20
Duplicate — Howell Movement
- Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 43.00, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 40.50, Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen 39.00, Clare Fulton and Merilee Dobberstein 38.00.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Party bridge
Friday, July 21
- Pat Herrick 4120, Donna Fleer 3690, Bruce Imholte 3660.
Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.
