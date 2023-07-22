Card Games: Results from week of July 10, 2023
Play 500 weekly in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, July 11
- Ron Kriewald 4510, Cindy Miller 4040, Jim Hawkinson 3960, Edie Watson 3840. Don Jacobson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, July 11
Duplicate
- North/South: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 102.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 102.00, Jane Kleinsasser and Marguerite Baker 100.50, Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 82.50.
- East/West: Greg Lindahl and Carol Lindahl 95.50, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 90.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 87.00, Bruce Peck and Meridee Dobberstein 85.00.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, July 13
Duplicate
- North/South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick and Spradlin 73.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 69.00, Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser 62.00, Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak 58.00.
- East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 79.00, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 59.00, Clare Fulton and Meridee Dobberstein 57.50, Nan Morain and Marguerite Baker 56.00.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Party bridge
- July 7: Bruce Peck 5740, Carolyn Thompson 5530, Pat Herrick 5090.
- July 14: Diane Schlichting 5330, Bruce Peck 4060, Larry Fleer 3950.
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.
