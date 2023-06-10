Card Games: Results from the week of May 29, 2023
Play 500 weekly in Pine River or bridge weekly in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, May 30
- Connie Cottermin 3920, Leonard Blasing 3420, Mike Olson 3150, Bill Ellis 3120. Mary Ann Gallus won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, May 30
Duplicate:
- North/South: Chris and Diana Brown 103, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 100.50, Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton 82.50, Claude and Gail Kane 78.00.
- East/West: Lois Steffen and Ginny Hersey 110.00, Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann 89.00, Mel and Diane Schlichting 86.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 81.00.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, June 1
Duplicate
- North/South: Mel and Diane Schlichting 99.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 94.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 91.50, Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak 87.50.
- East/West: Sally Larson and Ruth Soby 97.00, Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton 95.50, Larry and Donna Fleer 89.50, Claude and Gail Kane 84.50.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
Friday, June 2
- Meridee Dobberstein 5540, Bruce Peck 4900, Larry Fleer 4880.
