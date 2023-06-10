99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Card Games: Results from the week of May 29, 2023

Play 500 weekly in Pine River or bridge weekly in Ideal Township and Crosslake

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, May 30 

  • Connie Cottermin 3920, Leonard Blasing 3420, Mike Olson 3150, Bill Ellis 3120. Mary Ann Gallus won the door prize.

Bridge scores

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, May 30 

Duplicate:

  • North/South: Chris and Diana Brown 103, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 100.50, Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton 82.50, Claude and Gail Kane 78.00.
  • East/West: Lois Steffen and Ginny Hersey 110.00, Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann 89.00, Mel and Diane Schlichting 86.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 81.00.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, June 1

Duplicate

  • North/South: Mel and Diane Schlichting 99.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 94.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 91.50, Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak 87.50.
  • East/West: Sally Larson and Ruth Soby 97.00, Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton 95.50, Larry and Donna Fleer 89.50, Claude and Gail Kane 84.50.

Noon Fridays

Crosslake Community Center

Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Friday, June 2

  • Meridee Dobberstein 5540, Bruce Peck 4900, Larry Fleer 4880.
