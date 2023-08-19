Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Card Games: Results from the week of Aug. 7, 2023

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake

card-games-1-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Aug. 8 

  • Leonard Blasing 3370, Bud Johnson 3340, Edie Watson 3050, Ron Kriewald 2910, Lila Kersey 2810. Mike Olson won the door prize.

Bridge scores

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 8 

Duplicate: Howell Movement

  • Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 73.00, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 71.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 70.50, Meridee Dobberstein and Carole Johnson 70.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 69.50.

1 p.m. Thursdays

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, Aug. 10

Duplicate: Howell Movement

  • Eric Hanson and De Hanson 67.00, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin 65.00, Enga Wodziak and Marguerite Baker 65.00, Gerry Broshar and Anne Broshar 55.00, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 54.50.

Noon Fridays

Crosslake Community Center

Party bridge

Friday, Aug. 11

  • No game.

Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
