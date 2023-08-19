Card Games: Results from the week of Aug. 7, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Leonard Blasing 3370, Bud Johnson 3340, Edie Watson 3050, Ron Kriewald 2910, Lila Kersey 2810. Mike Olson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Duplicate: Howell Movement
- Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 73.00, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 71.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 70.50, Meridee Dobberstein and Carole Johnson 70.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 69.50.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Aug. 10
Duplicate: Howell Movement
- Eric Hanson and De Hanson 67.00, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin 65.00, Enga Wodziak and Marguerite Baker 65.00, Gerry Broshar and Anne Broshar 55.00, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 54.50.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Party bridge
Friday, Aug. 11
- No game.
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
