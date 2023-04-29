Card Games: Results from the week of April 18, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township.
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, April 18
- Mary Ann Gallus 3350, Les Dupont 3190, Carol Furnstahl 3130, Jim Hawkinson 2950, Bill Ellis 2840.
Bridge scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, April 18
- Duplicate: Chris Brown and Lois Steffen 35.00, Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm 30.50, Bruce Peck and Joe Heal 24.50, Enga Wodziak and Helen McGrath 22.50.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, April 20
- Duplicate: Enga Wodziak and Helen McGrath 47.00, Chris Brown and Bruce Eastman 47.00, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 45.00, Janet Herd and Ken Herd 43.50, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 41.50.
